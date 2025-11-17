Deep Diamond India's Digital Leap into Preventive Healthcare
Deep Diamond India Ltd plans to launch a digital health platform called Deep Health India AI to enter the preventive healthcare segment. Utilizing facial-scan technology for real-time health insights, the platform will be non-invasive and accessible via smartphones, marking the company's entry into AI-driven healthcare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Deep Diamond India Ltd announced on Monday its plans to venture into the preventive healthcare sector with a new digital health platform.
Titled Deep Health India AI, the cutting-edge wellness platform employs intelligent facial-scan technology to offer real-time health insights to users, the company stated.
Usable on any smartphone camera, it provides non-invasive, instant health feedback without the need for medical instruments or lab visits. The launch is expected on November 25, representing Deep Diamond's entry into India's burgeoning AI healthcare space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement