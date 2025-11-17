Deep Diamond India's Digital Leap into Preventive Healthcare

Deep Diamond India Ltd announced on Monday its plans to venture into the preventive healthcare sector with a new digital health platform.

Titled Deep Health India AI, the cutting-edge wellness platform employs intelligent facial-scan technology to offer real-time health insights to users, the company stated.

Usable on any smartphone camera, it provides non-invasive, instant health feedback without the need for medical instruments or lab visits. The launch is expected on November 25, representing Deep Diamond's entry into India's burgeoning AI healthcare space.

