JK: Lockers of doctors, medical staff inspected at hospitals in Srinagar, Anantnag

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Anantnag districts conducted inspection drives of the lockers of the doctors and medical staff across hospitals, officials said on Thursday. The exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, was done as part of the enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast and recovery of arms and ammunition in the ''white collar'' terror module, besides ensuring transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure, officials added. In Srinagar, in line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in health institutions and security protocols within the city, the Srinagar police, in coordination with medical officers from the health department, carried out inspections of lockers used by doctors and staff across district and private hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs and health facilities, the officials said. They said the inspections were aimed at preventing misuse of lockers for unauthorised storage of illegal or hazardous materials and strengthening internal security within medical institutions. All the racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, with the staff being reminded to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are used strictly for official purposes, the officials said. Authorities reiterated that such inspections will be conducted regularly as part of routine vigilance to maintain a safe and secure environment in hospitals, they added. In the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the drive was conducted at the Government Medical College (GMC), from where an AK-47 rifle was recovered earlier this month from Dr Adeel Rather's locker, the officials said. The arrest of the doctor led to the busting of the ''white collar'' terror module, involving several doctors, and the recovery of around 2900 kg of explosive material. They further said that the Anantnag police, in coordination with the hospital administration, conducted a thorough inspection of the lockers at the GMC hospital.

During the inspection, unclaimed lockers were identified, and the hospital authorities were instructed to update records to prevent any misuse, they added.

