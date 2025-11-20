OPPI 60th Summit Celebrates Partnerships Driving India’s Pharma Innovation

The 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) convened in New Delhi with the powerful theme “Power of Partnerships,” celebrating six decades of pioneering collaboration between government, industry, science, technology and public health institutions. The flagship event brought together senior policymakers, global pharmaceutical leaders, scientists, innovators and healthcare stakeholders who collectively highlighted the central role of partnerships in driving innovation, expanding access and strengthening the quality of healthcare in India.

J.P. Nadda: “From Pharmacy of the World to Laboratory of the World”

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri J.P. Nadda, paid tribute to OPPI’s six decades of contributions to India’s pharmaceutical advancement.

He noted that the summit’s theme reflects the national governance ethos:

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

India’s Pharma Achievements Highlighted

Nadda outlined India’s remarkable progress over the past decade:

Supplying medicines to 200+ countries

Meeting major shares of U.S. and U.K. generic medicine demand

Producing 60% of global vaccine requirements

Providing health protection to 600 million people under Ayushman Bharat

Reducing essential medicine prices through widespread Jan Aushadhi Kendras

He emphasised that India is now rapidly evolving as a global research and digital innovation hub, supported by 1,600+ Global Capability Centres driving cutting-edge pharmaceutical and life-science innovation.

Vision for the Next Decade

Nadda called for:

Reducing dependence on imported critical APIs

Strengthening self-reliance across supply chains

Expanding innovation in biosimilars, gene and cell therapies

Scaling AI-driven drug discovery and diagnostics

Transitioning “from pharmacy of the world to laboratory of the world”

He reiterated that equity, affordability and global health responsibility must remain at the heart of India’s healthcare vision.

Dr. V.K. Paul: One Health, Innovation and Pandemic Preparedness

Dr. V. K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, underscored OPPI’s role in shaping India’s healthcare transformation through science, innovation and trusted partnerships. He emphasized that the future of health must be anchored in the principle of One Health—integrating human, animal and environmental well-being.

Key Highlights from Dr. Paul

Strengthening self-reliance in critical APIs

Accelerating development of advanced vaccines and novel therapies

Leveraging genomics, biotech and frontier technologies

Preparing for emerging pathogens and future pandemics

Maintaining India’s momentum as a global centre for pharmaceutical innovation

He acknowledged OPPI’s unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to bring global capabilities and investments to India.

Amit Agrawal: Open-Door Policy and India as an Innovation Hub

Addressing OPPI’s diamond jubilee, Shri Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, emphasized that India’s pharmaceutical future lies in deepening collaborations across government, industry, academia and allied sectors.

Major Priorities Highlighted

Moving beyond being a trusted global supplier toward becoming a high-value innovation hub

Establishing stronger partnerships in procurement, insurance, technology and R&D

Expanding industry value creation through multidisciplinary approaches

Strengthening India’s regulatory ecosystem

Encouraging global and domestic companies to scale “in India, for India, and for the world”

He reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to an open-door, industry-friendly policy posture.

Punya Salila Srivastava: Partnerships Driving Impact on the Ground

Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, highlighted how partnerships between government, industry and communities have delivered measurable impact across national health programmes.

Examples of Partnership-Led Success

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan achieving record diagnostic and treatment coverage

Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar programme creating multiple global records

Improved public health behaviour and awareness through joint efforts

Strengthening primary healthcare and screening initiatives

She called on the pharmaceutical industry to:

Shift focus from generics to high-value R&D innovation

Support MSMEs in supply chains

Contribute toward a globally recognized ecosystem of regulatory excellence

Promote affordable, patient-centric, and accessible healthcare solutions

She also invited industry leaders to provide actionable policy feedback and partner in further strengthening India’s health ecosystem.

New Publications and OPPI Awards 2025

During the summit, OPPI released several landmark publications:

OPPI–EY Parthenon Report on industry insights and future trends Essays on Innovation — a curated collection of thought leadership pieces OPPI 60th Anniversary Coffee Table Book, celebrating six decades of India’s pharma journey

Additionally, the OPPI Awards 2025 honoured leading scientists, healthcare entrepreneurs, policy innovators and industry champions for their exceptional contributions to India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare landscape.

A Gathering of Influential Leaders

The event was attended by notable dignitaries including:

Shri Bhushan Akshikar, President, OPPI

Shri Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI

Dr. Monika Puri, CCO, RPIPL

Senior pharmaceutical executives, global healthcare leaders, researchers and policymakers

The summit served as a vibrant platform for cross-sector dialogue, future planning and strategic collaborations aimed at advancing India’s leadership in global healthcare.

The 60th OPPI Annual Summit reaffirmed the pivotal role of strong partnerships in shaping India’s pharmaceutical future. With a reinforced focus on innovation, self-reliance, research excellence and global collaboration, India stands poised to evolve from being the pharmacy of the world to a laboratory of global innovation.

The summit not only celebrated the past 60 years of OPPI’s journey but also laid out a collective vision for a healthier, self-reliant and innovation-driven Viksit Bharat 2047.