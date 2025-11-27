Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injured National Guardsmen

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey reported conflicting information regarding the condition of two National Guard members who were shot on Wednesday in Washington.

Initially, it was announced that the guardsmen had succumbed to their injuries. However, Morrisey later mentioned receiving conflicting reports about their condition.

The governor stated that further updates would be provided as more complete information becomes available. Morrisey communicated this development through a post on the social media platform X.

