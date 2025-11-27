Left Menu

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injured National Guardsmen

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey reported conflicting information regarding the condition of two National Guard members shot in Washington. Initially, reports indicated the guardsmen had died, but subsequent updates are awaited for clarity. Morrisey shared the confusion via a post on the social media platform X.

Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:46 IST
West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey reported conflicting information regarding the condition of two National Guard members who were shot on Wednesday in Washington.

Initially, it was announced that the guardsmen had succumbed to their injuries. However, Morrisey later mentioned receiving conflicting reports about their condition.

The governor stated that further updates would be provided as more complete information becomes available. Morrisey communicated this development through a post on the social media platform X.

