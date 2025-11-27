Left Menu

Celebrating New Beginnings: LKAM Hospital's 300th Baby Delivery Milestone

Lloyds Kali Ammal Memorial Hospital in Gadchiroli marks its 300th successful baby delivery, highlighting its role as a critical healthcare provider in the region. Established by Mr. B Prabhakaran, the hospital aims to deliver accessible healthcare to remote areas and has achieved high standards in maternity and general medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lloyds Kali Ammal Memorial Hospital in Gadchiroli has celebrated a significant achievement with its 300th baby delivery, underscoring its evolving role as a key healthcare provider. Since its establishment in 2023, the hospital has become a vital support system for local communities.

To commemorate this milestone, Mr. B Prabhakaran, Managing Director of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd., visited the hospital to meet the new arrival and their family, gifting a gold chain as a gesture of goodwill. The hospital, built with local support, was founded on Prabhakaran's vision of ensuring readily accessible quality healthcare for remote regions.

LKAM Hospital is a 30-bed multispecialty facility providing services across multiple domains. Its zero maternity death rate and free healthcare offerings have established it as a trusted healthcare hub. The institution continues to prioritize accessibility and quality, driving community upliftment through its dedicated services.

