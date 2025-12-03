Left Menu

US pauses all immigration applications for immigrants from 19 countries, New York Times reports

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 05:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has paused all immigration applications, including green card and U.S. citizenship processing, filed by immigrants from 19 countries, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing agency officials.

The pause applies to people from countries that the administration banned in June from seeking status from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the newspaper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

