US pauses all immigration applications for immigrants from 19 countries, New York Times reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has paused all immigration applications, including green card and U.S. citizenship processing, filed by immigrants from 19 countries, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing agency officials.

The pause applies to people from countries that the administration banned in June from seeking status from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the newspaper reported.

