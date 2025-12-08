Left Menu

Scrub Typhus Scare: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against a Silent Killer

Andhra Pradesh is grappling with suspected Scrub Typhus, a deadly infectious disease. Nine deaths have occurred, but genome sequencing is required to confirm the cause. Over 1,500 cases reported statewide. Authorities are boosting testing and deploying rapid response teams for investigation and public awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST
Scrub Typhus Scare: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against a Silent Killer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Andhra Pradesh has reported nine deaths across the state suspected to be caused by Scrub Typhus, according to G Veerapandian, Commissioner of the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Department.

Amid the rising cases, the state is implementing expansive diagnostic testing at Primary Health Centres, with samples being sent to Guntur and Tirupati for genome sequencing to confirm the exact cause. Scrub Typhus is attributed to a bacterium, Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted through the bites of infected mites.

An increased number of positive cases, over 1,500, have been recorded thanks to expanded testing efforts. Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to all districts to conduct epidemiological investigations and are advising the public on preventive measures against this infectious disease.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025