Scrub Typhus Scare: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against a Silent Killer

In a concerning development, Andhra Pradesh has reported nine deaths across the state suspected to be caused by Scrub Typhus, according to G Veerapandian, Commissioner of the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Department.

Amid the rising cases, the state is implementing expansive diagnostic testing at Primary Health Centres, with samples being sent to Guntur and Tirupati for genome sequencing to confirm the exact cause. Scrub Typhus is attributed to a bacterium, Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted through the bites of infected mites.

An increased number of positive cases, over 1,500, have been recorded thanks to expanded testing efforts. Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to all districts to conduct epidemiological investigations and are advising the public on preventive measures against this infectious disease.