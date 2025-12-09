Left Menu

Supply Shutdown Sparks Cardiac Device Crisis in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir health department has launched an inquiry after four suppliers allegedly halted the supply of cardiac devices and stents, posing a threat to patients' lives. Payment delays have led the vendors to cease supply, prompting the health department to seek alternative solutions and take legal actions.

Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:03 IST
The health department of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated an inquiry to investigate the cessation of cardiac device and stent supplies by four private suppliers. This interruption has endangered the lives of numerous patients, prompting urgent action and a search for alternative supply sources to prevent future occurrences.

These suppliers, linked to Amrit Pharmacy and providing healthcare equipment to the Super Speciality Hospital in Jammu, have suspended supplies due to unpaid dues totaling around Rs 30 crore. Despite assurances of forthcoming payments, the vendors ceased deliveries, citing financial constraints.

The health department has intensified measures against the vendors, shutting down their medical shops and involving law enforcement to address alleged theft concerns. Officials emphasized that while payment delays happen, the abrupt halt in supply placed patient lives at risk, amounting to criminal negligence.

