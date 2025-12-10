Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Tariff Plan to Boost Local Production

Mexico's lower house has approved a plan to implement tariffs of up to 50% on imports from China and other Asian countries to enhance domestic production and correct trade imbalances. The decision faces opposition from local businesses and affected governments, awaiting Senate approval for implementation.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:06 IST
In a decisive move, Mexico's lower house approved imposing tariffs of up to 50% on imports from China and several Asian countries. The policy aims to enhance domestic production and address existing trade imbalances, though it faces significant opposition from local business factions and the affected nations.

This tariff proposal, pending Senate approval, would elevate fees mostly to 35% from next year through 2026. The targeted goods include automobiles, auto parts, textiles, clothing, plastics, and steel imported from countries like China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, which currently lack a trade deal with Mexico.

The government contends these measures will bolster local manufacturers, yet critics argue it may lead to increased prices and strained international relations. The balance between fostering home-grown industries and maintaining profitable trade partnerships remains a complex challenge.

