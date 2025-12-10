IMF Urges China to Address Trade Imbalances Amid Global Tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on China to address its economic imbalances, cautioning that the nation is too large to maintain growth predominantly through exports. At a press conference, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the risks of escalating global trade tensions if China's heavy export reliance persists.

In recent developments, China's global exports have continued to climb, even as shipments to the United States have contracted due to heightened tariffs. Beijing's recent report revealed a record-breaking trade surplus of over $1 trillion for 2025. Meanwhile, China's leadership is focusing on boosting domestic consumption to drive economic growth.

Complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a property market downturn, China's domestic consumption has weakened, contributing to trade imbalances. While the IMF suggests comprehensive policies to encourage spending, balancing export growth with burgeoning sectors like robotics and electric vehicles is crucial for China to mitigate international tensions and reorient its economic strategy.