Measles Outbreak Ignites Concerns Over U.S. Vaccination Policies

South Carolina health officials reported 15 new measles cases on Friday, bringing the total to 126 in the state's northwest. The outbreak has put 303 people in quarantine and 13 infected individuals in isolation to contain the virus, which is highly contagious.

Most of the new cases originated from known household exposures, while others stemmed from neighborhood contact or unknown sources. Of those infected, the majority were unvaccinated, with only a handful partially or fully vaccinated.

The escalating measles outbreak, described by state epidemiologist Linda Bell as accelerating, coincides with national concerns over vaccine skepticism and could jeopardize the U.S.'s measles elimination status. Meanwhile, U.S. health experts advocate for stronger vaccination efforts to curb the spread of contagious diseases.

