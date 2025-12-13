Left Menu

Measles Outbreak Ignites Concerns Over U.S. Vaccination Policies

The recent measles outbreak in South Carolina highlights the challenges posed by declining vaccination rates. As 126 people have been infected, the outbreak threatens the U.S.'s measles elimination status. The current situation underscores increased vaccine skepticism and the need for heightened vaccination efforts to prevent further transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:25 IST
Measles Outbreak Ignites Concerns Over U.S. Vaccination Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Carolina health officials reported 15 new measles cases on Friday, bringing the total to 126 in the state's northwest. The outbreak has put 303 people in quarantine and 13 infected individuals in isolation to contain the virus, which is highly contagious.

Most of the new cases originated from known household exposures, while others stemmed from neighborhood contact or unknown sources. Of those infected, the majority were unvaccinated, with only a handful partially or fully vaccinated.

The escalating measles outbreak, described by state epidemiologist Linda Bell as accelerating, coincides with national concerns over vaccine skepticism and could jeopardize the U.S.'s measles elimination status. Meanwhile, U.S. health experts advocate for stronger vaccination efforts to curb the spread of contagious diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025