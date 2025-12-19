CAG Audit Unveils Coverage Gaps in ECHS Healthcare Provision for Ex-Servicemen

A performance audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) highlighted significant shortcomings in the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) coverage. Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the audit found that beneficiaries faced long journeys due to inadequate geographical distribution of health care organisations (HCOs).

The audit focused on crucial stakeholders such as the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, the Central Organisation ECHS, and others. Despite the scheme's robust network intentions, issues like outdated polyclinic classifications and stagnant manpower growth were exposed.

Corrective measures, including simplifying HCO empanelment, were recommended. Additional concerns such as medicine supply delays and unusable ambulances were noted, alongside persistent underutilisation of capital budgets for polyclinic infrastructure.

