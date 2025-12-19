Left Menu

Mourning and Unrest: The Fallout of Sharif Osman Hadi's Assassination

Sharif Osman Hadi, leader of the July Uprising, was fatally shot in Dhaka. His death sparked national unrest and accusations against India. The interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, vowed justice. Mass demonstrations and targeted attacks on media establishments fueled political tensions, reflecting the nation's fragile democratic landscape.

Updated: 19-12-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:28 IST
  • Bangladesh

Sharif Osman Hadi, an influential figure in Bangladesh's July Uprising, succumbed to a gunshot wound after being ambushed by masked assailants in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area amid his election campaign. His passing ignited fierce protests nationwide, with demonstrators taking to the streets to demand justice for his assassination.

The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is under intense scrutiny to capture Hadi's killers. Amidst allegations that the perpetrators fled to India, protesters are calling for action, including the closure of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, until suspects are extradited.

Unrest has escalated with attacks on media outlets supporting the interim government. Hadi's death not only intensified Bangladesh's volatile political atmosphere but also raised concerns over the country's democratic trajectory. The interim government declared a day of national mourning as it strives to quell the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

