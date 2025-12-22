Sleep Habits: The Hidden Culprit of Workplace Productivity

Recent research highlights the significant impact of sleep patterns on workplace productivity. Analyzing data from over 80,000 Japanese workers, experts found those with social jetlag and insomnia are most susceptible to productivity loss.

The study conducted by the University of Tsukuba established a direct connection between sleep irregularities and lower work performance. Parameters like total sleep time, sleep latency, and awakenings were analyzed to derive productivity scores.

Published in 'npj Digital Medicine', the findings underscore the importance of sleep quality, timing, and regularity. Smartphone tracking offers potential personalized strategies for improving productivity among at-risk individuals.

