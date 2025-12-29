Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination
Nearly 200 villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun received rabies vaccinations after consuming curd from milk of a buffalo bitten by a rabid dog. The incident occurred during a funeral, sparking concern over possible rabies infection. The health department ensured immediate vaccination and is monitoring the village.
- Country:
- India
In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, an alarming situation arose when nearly 200 residents were administered rabies vaccinations. This precautionary measure followed the consumption of 'raita,' a curd-based dish, made from milk of a buffalo that died after an encounter with a rabid dog.
The unsettling incident occurred at a funeral on December 23. It came to light that the buffalo's milk used in the dish was contaminated, prompting fears of rabies infection. The buffalo succumbed to its injuries a few days post-incident, intensifying the villagers' concerns.
Dr. Rameshwar Mishra, Chief Medical Officer, confirmed that despite low risk from boiled milk, vaccinations were conducted as a preventive step. The Ujhani Community Health Centre promptly provided injections, stemming panic and ensuring public safety.