Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination

In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, an alarming situation arose when nearly 200 residents were administered rabies vaccinations. This precautionary measure followed the consumption of 'raita,' a curd-based dish, made from milk of a buffalo that died after an encounter with a rabid dog.

The unsettling incident occurred at a funeral on December 23. It came to light that the buffalo's milk used in the dish was contaminated, prompting fears of rabies infection. The buffalo succumbed to its injuries a few days post-incident, intensifying the villagers' concerns.

Dr. Rameshwar Mishra, Chief Medical Officer, confirmed that despite low risk from boiled milk, vaccinations were conducted as a preventive step. The Ujhani Community Health Centre promptly provided injections, stemming panic and ensuring public safety.