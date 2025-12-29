Pinnacle Blooms Receives $70 Million Investment Offer, Signaling Major Growth in Developmental Health Sector

A $70 million investment offer from a global healthcare fund has been made to Pinnacle Blooms Network, a leading pediatric therapy enterprise under Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, based in Hyderabad and New York.

Situated at the forefront of child-development infrastructure innovation in Asia, Pinnacle Blooms witnessed significant interest from multiple investors eager to penetrate the developmental health sector. Yukon Capital is advising the two-tranche Series A investment.

The deal underscores Pinnacle's growth potential as it plans to increase its centers from 70 to 300, using its AI-powered platform GPT-OS to extend services, including home-based applications and international market expansion.