Melbourne Pitch Sparks Controversy with 'Unsatisfactory' Rating

The pitch used in the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne has been rated as 'unsatisfactory' by the International Cricket Council (ICC), leading to the venue receiving a demerit point.

According to match referee Jeff Crowe, the surface excessively favored bowlers, causing 20 wickets to fall on the opening day alone. Despite these conditions, England won by four wickets within just two days. However, the rapid dismissal of batsmen without any half-century contributions highlighted the pitch's inadequacies.

The verdict invited criticism from various quarters. England captain Ben Stokes branded it detrimental to cricket, while Cricket Australia labeled it as bad for business, especially since the Ashes were already secured by Australia with a 3-0 lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)