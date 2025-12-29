Left Menu

Melbourne Pitch Sparks Controversy with 'Unsatisfactory' Rating

The ICC criticized the pitch used for the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne for overly favoring bowlers, awarding a demerit point. England won the match despite challenging conditions. The pitch was severely criticized for not supporting batsmen, seeing England's first win in Australia since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:00 IST
Melbourne Pitch Sparks Controversy with 'Unsatisfactory' Rating
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The pitch used in the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne has been rated as 'unsatisfactory' by the International Cricket Council (ICC), leading to the venue receiving a demerit point.

According to match referee Jeff Crowe, the surface excessively favored bowlers, causing 20 wickets to fall on the opening day alone. Despite these conditions, England won by four wickets within just two days. However, the rapid dismissal of batsmen without any half-century contributions highlighted the pitch's inadequacies.

The verdict invited criticism from various quarters. England captain Ben Stokes branded it detrimental to cricket, while Cricket Australia labeled it as bad for business, especially since the Ashes were already secured by Australia with a 3-0 lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

 India
3
Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

 Russia
4
Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025