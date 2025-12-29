4K Revival: Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' Returns to Theaters

A 4K restored edition of Satyajit Ray's celebrated 1970 film, 'Aranyer Din Ratri,' is slated for re-release in PVR INOX theaters on January 9.

The re-release will include screenings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, complete with English subtitles. The film, starring notable actors such as Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Aparna Sen, revolves around four young city men setting off on a trip to Jharkhand's forests, leading to profound reflections on life, love, and identity.

Originally released over 55 years ago as an adaptation of Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel, the film dives into themes of gender, class, and privilege. Most recently screened at Cannes in the Classics segment, 'Aranyer Din Ratri' remains relevant. According to Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, the re-release is an honor and an opportunity for younger audiences to experience the enduring brilliance of Ray's storytelling.

