4K Revival: Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' Returns to Theaters

The 1970 classic film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' by Satyajit Ray is set for a re-release in PVR INOX theaters. This 4K restored version will screen in five major Indian cities, offering new audiences the chance to experience its exploration of gender, class, and privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 4K restored edition of Satyajit Ray's celebrated 1970 film, 'Aranyer Din Ratri,' is slated for re-release in PVR INOX theaters on January 9.

The re-release will include screenings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, complete with English subtitles. The film, starring notable actors such as Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Aparna Sen, revolves around four young city men setting off on a trip to Jharkhand's forests, leading to profound reflections on life, love, and identity.

Originally released over 55 years ago as an adaptation of Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel, the film dives into themes of gender, class, and privilege. Most recently screened at Cannes in the Classics segment, 'Aranyer Din Ratri' remains relevant. According to Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, the re-release is an honor and an opportunity for younger audiences to experience the enduring brilliance of Ray's storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

