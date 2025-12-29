Left Menu

Jindal Steel Unveils Raigarh Expansion to Double Structural Steel Capacity

Jindal Steel plans to double its structural steel manufacturing capacity at the Raigarh facility to 2.4 million tonnes by mid-2028. This expansion aims to enhance the availability of heavy steel for infrastructure projects. A new steel mill and technology upgrades are part of the plan.

  • India

In a major development on Monday, Jindal Steel announced a strategic expansion to boost its structural steel production in Raigarh.

The facility's capacity is set to soar from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid-2028, positioning the company to meet growing infrastructure demands driven by public and private investments.

This significant enhancement includes setting up a new structural steel mill and cutting-edge technology upgrades, although financial details remain undisclosed.

