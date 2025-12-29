Jindal Steel Unveils Raigarh Expansion to Double Structural Steel Capacity

In a major development on Monday, Jindal Steel announced a strategic expansion to boost its structural steel production in Raigarh.

The facility's capacity is set to soar from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid-2028, positioning the company to meet growing infrastructure demands driven by public and private investments.

This significant enhancement includes setting up a new structural steel mill and cutting-edge technology upgrades, although financial details remain undisclosed.

