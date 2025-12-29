Jindal Steel Unveils Raigarh Expansion to Double Structural Steel Capacity
Jindal Steel plans to double its structural steel manufacturing capacity at the Raigarh facility to 2.4 million tonnes by mid-2028. This expansion aims to enhance the availability of heavy steel for infrastructure projects. A new steel mill and technology upgrades are part of the plan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major development on Monday, Jindal Steel announced a strategic expansion to boost its structural steel production in Raigarh.
The facility's capacity is set to soar from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid-2028, positioning the company to meet growing infrastructure demands driven by public and private investments.
This significant enhancement includes setting up a new structural steel mill and cutting-edge technology upgrades, although financial details remain undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Southern Railway Set for Major Upgrades to Double Train Capacity by 2030
Southern Railway Set for Major Capacity Boost by 2030
AI Powers Transformation in India's Manufacturing Sector
Indian Railways plans to double originating train capacity in 48 major cities by 2030: Ministry
TCI expands cold chain warehousing capacity with 1.5 lakh sq ft facility in Gurugram