Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

At the 100th National Conference of the Indian Medical Association, experts emphasized the need to reevaluate assumptions about dietary fats and heart health based on new evidence. Drs. Varun Bansal and Ketan Mehta discussed the complex relationship between fats and cardiovascular risk, urging balanced, evidence-based nutritional approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:15 IST
The 100th National Conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA NATCON 2025) in Ahmedabad highlighted the importance of evidence-based dietary guidelines for cardiovascular health. Cardiologists are urging a reevaluation of longstanding beliefs in light of recent scientific findings.

Expert seminars led by Dr Varun Bansal and Dr Ketan Mehta focused on dietary fats and cardiometabolic health, dismantling myths about saturated fats and emphasizing the benefits of palm oil's tocotrienols in managing metabolic conditions.

The event underscored the role of ongoing, scientific dialogue in shaping clinical and public health perspectives, advocating for balanced dietary choices to improve heart health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

