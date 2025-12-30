Left Menu

Merck Foundation's Impactful Initiatives Transform Healthcare and Social Issues in Africa and Asia

The Merck Foundation's 12th edition of the Africa Asia Luminary conference highlighted significant advancements in healthcare and social issues in Africa and Asia. With over 2500 scholarships provided, the foundation focuses on building healthcare capacity and addressing social challenges such as infertility stigma and girl education.

The 12th edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary conference recently took place in Banjul, The Gambia. Co-chaired by First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, it showcased remarkable strides in healthcare and social advocacy.

The event featured distinguished guests, including First Ladies from various African nations, who highlighted partnerships with the foundation since 2020. Key outcomes include the provision of 55 scholarships in Burundi for diverse medical specialties and the launch of both the first diabetes center and public IVF center in the country.

The Merck Foundation's initiatives also encompass publishing children's storybooks and hosting media training to address issues like infertility stigma, girl education, and prevention of diseases. With its non-political stance, the foundation remains committed to improving health outcomes and empowering communities across underserved regions.

