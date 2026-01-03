Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Six Dead, Over 200 Hospitalized
An outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Indore, caused by contaminated drinking water, has resulted in six deaths and over 200 hospitalizations. The Madhya Pradesh government has taken disciplinary actions against officials. Continuous monitoring is in place to prevent further resurgence.
India
A tragic health crisis unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as contaminated drinking water caused an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, leading to six deaths and over 200 hospitalizations.
Local authorities including Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received reports of even higher fatality numbers, with residents claiming up to 16 deaths.
In response, the government removed Indore's municipal commissioner and suspended two senior officials, ensuring effective control and continuous monitoring of the outbreak.
