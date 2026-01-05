Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis: Indore's Health Scare

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has reportedly claimed six to 16 lives, with officials investigating possible links to contaminated water. While concerns rise, authorities assert the situation is under control, despite conflicting reports on fatalities and potential GBS symptoms observed in a resident.

Updated: 05-01-2026 15:58 IST
A diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water has raised alarm in Indore's Bhagirathpura, as conflicting reports suggest up to 16 fatalities. Local officials, however, indicate only six confirmed deaths.

Amidst this, Omprakash Sharma's diarrhoea-linked death adds to the concern, though authorities cite pre-existing conditions, denying a direct link between his death and the outbreak.

Meanwhile, confusion surrounds the health status of Parvati Kondla, a resident displaying symptoms resembling Guillain-Barre Syndrome, yet officials deny any local GBS cases. The health situation remains tense as the administration seeks to address community fears.

