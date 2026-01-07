Currencies Brace for Impact: U.S. Economic Data Set to Sway Fed Decisions

The dollar steadied in narrow ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited a series of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, considered more crucial for currency markets than ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Despite increasing global political conflicts, such as U.S. involvement in Venezuela and China banning dual-use exports to Japan, markets have largely remained unperturbed. This is evidenced by stocks rallying while currencies and bonds show minimal movement.

Currency strategist Carol Kong notes the prevailing uncertainty regarding Venezuela's oil supply amid regime change and highlights that markets are currently more focused on U.S. economic data. Early Asia trade saw limited currency fluctuations except for the Australian dollar's brief dip following inflation data that missed expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)