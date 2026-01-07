China Scrutinizes Meta’s $2 Billion AI Acquisition
Chinese authorities are evaluating Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus for potential technology control violations, as reported by the Financial Times. Reuters has not yet verified the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 07:16 IST
Chinese officials are currently evaluating Meta's $2 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus. The review is part of an investigation into possible violations of technology control regulations, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday.
The Financial Times cites two anonymous sources familiar with the situation, who indicate that the review could have significant implications for technology control policies between nations.
As of now, Reuters has not independently verified this report, leaving the final outcome and details of the review yet to be confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- China
- acquisition
- AI
- Manus
- technology
- control
- review
- Financial Times
- Reuters
ALSO READ
China Scrutinizes Meta's AI Acquisition: Potential Technology Control Concerns Loom
Bayer's Legal Battle: Challenging Vaccine Giants Over mRNA Technology
Bayer's Legal Battle Over mRNA Technology: A COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
Blaze at ONGC Gas Well Under Control: Expert Teams Mobilized
Nippon Steel Gains Full Control of Krosaki Harima Corporation