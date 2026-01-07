China Scrutinizes Meta’s $2 Billion AI Acquisition

Chinese officials are currently evaluating Meta's $2 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus. The review is part of an investigation into possible violations of technology control regulations, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

The Financial Times cites two anonymous sources familiar with the situation, who indicate that the review could have significant implications for technology control policies between nations.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified this report, leaving the final outcome and details of the review yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)