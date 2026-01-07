Thrilling Events Unfold in Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney

England, poised at 80 for one, face a 103-run deficit in their second innings at the Ashes test in Sydney. The morning session on day four saw Ben Duckett unbeaten on 40 and Jacob Bethell not out on 28, striving to whittle away at Australia's formidable first-innings 567.

Tense moments unfolded as Duckett, on 38, was dropped in the slips by Cameron Green. Zak Crawley didn't fare as well, dismissed lbw by Mitchell Starc for a single, marking the fourth instance the England openers failed to weather the first over in this series. Starc celebrated his 29th wicket, punctuating his dominance.

In earlier action, Australia solidified their position with a hefty lead after England bowled them out for 567. Josh Tongue orchestrated a mini-collapse, dismissing Smith and Starc in quick succession, while Beau Webster remained undefeated at 71. The hosts have secured the Ashes series, leading 3-1.