Left Menu

Thrilling Events Unfold in Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney

England, at 80-1 in their second innings, trailed by 103 runs on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test. Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell aim to strengthen their partnership post-lunch. Australia, with a first-innings score of 567, maintains a 183-run lead, already securing the Ashes series lead 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 07:10 IST
Thrilling Events Unfold in Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney

England, poised at 80 for one, face a 103-run deficit in their second innings at the Ashes test in Sydney. The morning session on day four saw Ben Duckett unbeaten on 40 and Jacob Bethell not out on 28, striving to whittle away at Australia's formidable first-innings 567.

Tense moments unfolded as Duckett, on 38, was dropped in the slips by Cameron Green. Zak Crawley didn't fare as well, dismissed lbw by Mitchell Starc for a single, marking the fourth instance the England openers failed to weather the first over in this series. Starc celebrated his 29th wicket, punctuating his dominance.

In earlier action, Australia solidified their position with a hefty lead after England bowled them out for 567. Josh Tongue orchestrated a mini-collapse, dismissing Smith and Starc in quick succession, while Beau Webster remained undefeated at 71. The hosts have secured the Ashes series, leading 3-1.

TRENDING

1
Major Deals and Strategic Moves Define Today's Top Financial Stories

Major Deals and Strategic Moves Define Today's Top Financial Stories

 Global
2
Mystery Surrounds Yemen's STC Leader's Disappearance

Mystery Surrounds Yemen's STC Leader's Disappearance

 Global
3
Japan-China Tensions Rise Over Dual-Use Export Ban

Japan-China Tensions Rise Over Dual-Use Export Ban

 Global
4
Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs to Stabbing Incident

Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs to Stabbing Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026