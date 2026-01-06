Left Menu

Pioneering Hybrid Cardiac Surgery Saves Life in Southeast Asia First

A groundbreaking hybrid cardiac surgery combining open bypass and minimally invasive techniques was successfully performed on a 29-year-old man in Delhi NCR. The procedure saved the man's life despite high risks, addressing severe complications due to a ruptured thoracic abdominal aorta.

Updated: 06-01-2026 21:13 IST
In an unprecedented medical achievement for Southeast Asia, a 29-year-old patient has undergone a groundbreaking hybrid cardiac surgery. The rare operation, which was a combination of open bypass and minimally invasive endovascular repair, took place in Delhi NCR, a statement from the hospital revealed on Tuesday.

The patient, initially in critical condition with uncontrolled internal bleeding from a ruptured thoracic abdominal aorta, was treated at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram. The hybrid procedure successfully sealed the ruptured aorta and restored essential blood flow, emphasizing its life-saving impact, the hospital asserted.

The complex situation was initially misdiagnosed across several hospitals, causing exacerbated health issues. After conventional surgery was deemed too risky, the hybrid approach provided an alternative, despite a 50% mortality risk. Remarkably, the patient was discharged in six days and is currently stable, with plans for further medical procedures.

