Kanpur Recruiter's Arrest Uncovers Cyber-Slavery Racket in Southeast Asia
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Krishna Kumar Lakhwani from Kanpur for allegedly sending Indians to Southeast Asia, where they were coerced into cyber-criminal activities. Promising them jobs, he charged fees and then facilitated their travel to Cambodia's cyber-scam centers, where they were exploited.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough by arresting Krishna Kumar Lakhwani, a recruiter based in Kanpur. Lakhwani stands accused of orchestrating the transportation of Indians to Southeast Asia, where they were allegedly forced into 'cyber-slavery compounds'.
Officials revealed that Lakhwani attracted young job seekers through advertisements offering attractive employment opportunities in data entry or customer support abroad, charging substantial fees in the process.
Upon their arrival in Cambodia, the individuals were reportedly coerced into executing cyber-fraud activities under exploitation. The CBI's investigation, aided by surveillance and source information, led to Lakhwani's capture and the uncovering of incriminating evidence on his mobile phone, including videos and candidates' passports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Kanpur
- recruiter
- cyber-slavery
- Southeast Asia
- scams
- Cambodia
- cybercrime
- arrest
- exploitation
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