China's Foreign Exchange Reserves See Modest Rise in December

China's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a modest increase in December, as the weakening of the dollar continued to influence global currency markets. According to official data released on Wednesday, reserves rose by $11.5 billion, totaling $3.358 trillion, slightly below the anticipated $3.36 trillion projected by a Reuters poll.

In November, the reserves stood at $3.346 trillion, marking a steady but slow growth. The gradual increase aligns with the yuan's 1.22% depreciation against the dollar last month, while the dollar itself weakened by 1.23% in comparison to a broader basket of major currencies.

The developments come amid ongoing concerns about global economic stability, where shifts in foreign exchange reserves are closely monitored as indicators of a country's financial health and strategic economic management.

