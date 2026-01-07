China's Foreign Exchange Reserves See Modest Rise in December
China's foreign exchange reserves increased by $11.5 billion in December, slightly below expectations, as the dollar's weakness continued. The reserves, the largest in the world, reached $3.358 trillion and saw a yuan depreciation of 1.22% against the dollar, while the dollar fell against other major currencies.
China's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a modest increase in December, as the weakening of the dollar continued to influence global currency markets. According to official data released on Wednesday, reserves rose by $11.5 billion, totaling $3.358 trillion, slightly below the anticipated $3.36 trillion projected by a Reuters poll.
In November, the reserves stood at $3.346 trillion, marking a steady but slow growth. The gradual increase aligns with the yuan's 1.22% depreciation against the dollar last month, while the dollar itself weakened by 1.23% in comparison to a broader basket of major currencies.
The developments come amid ongoing concerns about global economic stability, where shifts in foreign exchange reserves are closely monitored as indicators of a country's financial health and strategic economic management.
