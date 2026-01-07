Left Menu

South-South Dialogue: Yemeni Separatists Initiate Talks in Riyadh

A senior official from Yemen's primary separatist group, Mohammad Al Ghaithi, confirmed the delegation's arrival in Riyadh for talks, following an earlier communication lapse. The meetings aim to establish a South-South dialogue under Saudi auspices, marking a significant diplomatic effort in the region.

A senior official from Yemen's main separatist group confirmed that he and other members have reached the Saudi capital, Riyadh, following initial reports of lost contact with the delegation.

Mohammad Al Ghaithi, a prominent figure in the separatist faction, announced via social media that he was joined by colleagues from Aden in Riyadh. He conveyed optimism about initiating a series of meetings aimed at preparing for a South-South dialogue.

The discussions will be held under the sponsorship of Saudi Arabia, highlighting a pivotal moment in regional diplomatic efforts.

