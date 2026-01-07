Left Menu

6,000 Odisha Doctors Boycott OPD Service, Highlighting Healthcare Shortage

Over 6,000 Odisha government doctors, represented by the Odisha Medical Services Association, boycotted outpatient services to demand the fulfillment of their 10-point charter of demands. The state deemed the strike illegal for disrupting essential services. Despite the protest, emergency and in-patient services continued unaffected.

Over 6,000 government doctors in Odisha suspended outpatient services for two hours on Wednesday as part of a protest to push their demands, including staffing and pay parity. This action was organized by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA).

The state government, on Tuesday, declared the strike illegal under the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which bans such work cessation forms for six months. OMSA argues that this act represents governmental oppression.

Despite the OPD boycott, essential services like emergency care and surgeries remain intact. OMSA demands intervention from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while a high-level committee is considering their demands. The protest has especially hit health services in rural areas.

