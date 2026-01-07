6,000 Odisha Doctors Boycott OPD Service, Highlighting Healthcare Shortage

Over 6,000 government doctors in Odisha suspended outpatient services for two hours on Wednesday as part of a protest to push their demands, including staffing and pay parity. This action was organized by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA).

The state government, on Tuesday, declared the strike illegal under the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which bans such work cessation forms for six months. OMSA argues that this act represents governmental oppression.

Despite the OPD boycott, essential services like emergency care and surgeries remain intact. OMSA demands intervention from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while a high-level committee is considering their demands. The protest has especially hit health services in rural areas.