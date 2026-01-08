Left Menu

Himachal CM directs inclusion of online facilities in healthcare services

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:59 IST
Himachal CM directs inclusion of online facilities in healthcare services
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that maximum online facilities would be integrated into healthcare services to facilitate people, and a committee would be constituted in this regard under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

Sukhu said that the committee would submit its report within 10 days. Chairing a review meeting with senior officers of the Health Department, National Health Mission and the Directorate of Medical Education here, he said that such online facilities would not only save time and resources but would also provide quality services.

The chief minister also directed the development of an online system for patient registration in various medical institutions and hospitals, a statement issued here said.

Mapping should be ensured up to the panchayat level, and that data related to patients' treatment should also be included under the Himcare Scheme, he said.

He further directed the integration of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card with the Him Parivar Portal and said that the digital beginning will enhance transparency and accountability. It will also make monitoring of services, maintaining online records, and the grievance redressal mechanism much more effective, Sukhu added.

He said online health services would help in better planning and more effective administration, besides promoting innovation and helping achieve the goal of healthy citizens and a strong state.

Sukhu added that with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), health infrastructure in the state was being strengthened to improve the health services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raid: ED seeks Calcutta HC nod to file petition over obstruction

I-PAC raid: ED seeks Calcutta HC nod to file petition over obstruction

 India
2
England''''s Harry Brook apologizes for nightclub incident in New Zealand before Ashes

England''''s Harry Brook apologizes for nightclub incident in New Zealand be...

 Australia
3
Special CBI court frames charges on 15 counts against 6 accused in Manipur 'gang-rape' case

Special CBI court frames charges on 15 counts against 6 accused in Manipur '...

 India
4
Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company ignores illegal content

Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company igno...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026