Himachal CM directs inclusion of online facilities in healthcare services

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that maximum online facilities would be integrated into healthcare services to facilitate people, and a committee would be constituted in this regard under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

Sukhu said that the committee would submit its report within 10 days. Chairing a review meeting with senior officers of the Health Department, National Health Mission and the Directorate of Medical Education here, he said that such online facilities would not only save time and resources but would also provide quality services.

The chief minister also directed the development of an online system for patient registration in various medical institutions and hospitals, a statement issued here said.

Mapping should be ensured up to the panchayat level, and that data related to patients' treatment should also be included under the Himcare Scheme, he said.

He further directed the integration of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card with the Him Parivar Portal and said that the digital beginning will enhance transparency and accountability. It will also make monitoring of services, maintaining online records, and the grievance redressal mechanism much more effective, Sukhu added.

He said online health services would help in better planning and more effective administration, besides promoting innovation and helping achieve the goal of healthy citizens and a strong state.

Sukhu added that with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), health infrastructure in the state was being strengthened to improve the health services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)