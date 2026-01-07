Left Menu

Punjab's Second Wave Against Drugs: Uniting for a Drug-Free State

The Punjab government has embarked on the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', aiming to eradicate drug addiction across the state. Spearheaded by AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, this initiative involves over 1.5 lakh volunteers and promises strict actions against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:05 IST
Punjab's Second Wave Against Drugs: Uniting for a Drug-Free State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government intensified its anti-drug efforts Wednesday, unveiling the second phase of its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign. This comprehensive strategy seeks to eradicate drug addiction in the state, with a dedicated focus on community involvement and stringent enforcement measures.

Led by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, the campaign enlists over 1.5 lakh volunteers, known as 'Pind De Pehredar', to form village defence committees. Kejriwal emphasized their pivotal role in identifying and reporting drug activities, further facilitated by a mobile app allowing anonymous tips.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP officials reiterated their commitment to transparency and results. During the campaign's first phase, over 28,000 cases were registered, leading to 88% conviction rates. The government vowed to continue dismantling drug networks and rehabilitating affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026