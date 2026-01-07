Punjab's Second Wave Against Drugs: Uniting for a Drug-Free State

The Punjab government intensified its anti-drug efforts Wednesday, unveiling the second phase of its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign. This comprehensive strategy seeks to eradicate drug addiction in the state, with a dedicated focus on community involvement and stringent enforcement measures.

Led by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, the campaign enlists over 1.5 lakh volunteers, known as 'Pind De Pehredar', to form village defence committees. Kejriwal emphasized their pivotal role in identifying and reporting drug activities, further facilitated by a mobile app allowing anonymous tips.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP officials reiterated their commitment to transparency and results. During the campaign's first phase, over 28,000 cases were registered, leading to 88% conviction rates. The government vowed to continue dismantling drug networks and rehabilitating affected individuals.

