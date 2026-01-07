Jaundice Outbreak Shuts Down Odisha's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khurda, Odisha, has closed for a week following a jaundice outbreak. The school, acting on advice from authorities, sent students home until January 14 as a precaution. The decision aims to curb infection spread and allow for thorough sanitation and health monitoring.
An outbreak of jaundice at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khurda district of Odisha has led to the temporary closure of the school. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that students will remain home for a week.
Principal Kabita Kar urged parents to take their children back as a precautionary step. With the advice of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the institution aims to ensure the safety and well-being of its students amid the health scare.
To prevent further spread and conduct health assessments, students have been instructed to stay home until January 14. Meanwhile, Odisha's Water Corporation has taken water samples to trace the jaundice cause, and results are pending.
