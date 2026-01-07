Jaundice Outbreak Shuts Down Odisha's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

An outbreak of jaundice at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khurda district of Odisha has led to the temporary closure of the school. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that students will remain home for a week.

Principal Kabita Kar urged parents to take their children back as a precautionary step. With the advice of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the institution aims to ensure the safety and well-being of its students amid the health scare.

To prevent further spread and conduct health assessments, students have been instructed to stay home until January 14. Meanwhile, Odisha's Water Corporation has taken water samples to trace the jaundice cause, and results are pending.

