Northern Cape SAPS Urges Motorists to Prioritise Road Safety as Holiday Traffic Peaks

As the holiday season draws to a close, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape has issued a strong appeal to motorists and travellers returning home to prioritise road safety and responsible driving, warning of increased traffic volumes on major routes across the province.

SAPS expects a surge in vehicles as families and holidaymakers make their return journeys, and has called on road users to plan trips carefully, allow adequate travel time, and ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and well maintained before setting off.

“Drivers are reminded to obey traffic laws at all times, adhere to speed limits, and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour, including overtaking on dangerous sections of the road and sharp curves,” SAPS said.

Fatigue and Impaired Driving a Major Concern

Police highlighted driver fatigue as a significant contributor to serious road accidents, urging motorists to take regular rest breaks during long-distance travel.

“Drivers are encouraged to stop and rest when tired, and to share driving responsibilities where possible,” the statement said.

SAPS also reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, warning that impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal crashes.

Increased Police Visibility and Roadblocks

To support safer travel, law enforcement officers will maintain a heightened presence on key routes, with ongoing high-visibility operations, including roadblocks, vehicle inspections, and compliance checks.

“These measures are aimed at enforcing traffic laws, deterring dangerous behaviour, and ensuring safer roads for all,” SAPS said.

Safety Advice for Pedestrians and Passengers

Pedestrians were urged to exercise caution when crossing roads, especially in high-traffic areas, and to wear visible clothing when walking at night. Passengers are encouraged to wear seatbelts at all times and to report unsafe driving to authorities.

A Shared Responsibility to Save Lives

“The SAPS calls on all road users to work together to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely,” the statement concluded. “Responsible behaviour on the roads can save lives.”