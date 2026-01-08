Left Menu

Railway Minister Vaishnaw rolls out 52 reforms in 52 weeks in 2026; focusing on safety, AI and passenger services

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with Union MoS V. Somanna and Union MoS Ravneet Singh, along with Railway Board Chairman & CEO and senior officials at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. In this meeting, it has been decided to bring major reforms in Railways, aiming for 52 reforms this year.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with Union MoS V. Somanna and Union MoS Ravneet Singh, along with Railway Board Chairman & CEO and senior officials at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. In this meeting, it was decided to implement major reforms in the Railways, targeting 52 reforms this year.

The meeting highlighted the spirit of New Year, New Resolutions, and the pursuit of major reforms in Railways. It has been decided to implement 52 major reforms in 52 weeks this year, including systemic improvements in efficiency, governance, and service delivery. The minister also directed to focus on passenger safety. It is notable that consequential train accidents reduced by ~90% (135 in 2014-15 to 11 in 2025-26), aiming to bring it down to a single digit. It has also been decided to accelerate AI and advanced tech use for safety, maintenance and operations.

Vaishnaw also directed the exploration of innovative methods for talent management and employee skill development. Major reforms aimed at improving food quality, catering, and onboard services are also on this year's agenda. The Union MoS, the Chairman & CEO, and senior officials shared their on-the-ground experiences. The meeting reviewed infrastructure development, maintenance and capacity enhancement initiatives.

The Railway Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, safety, tech progress and passenger-focused growth. (ANI)

