Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

Nusrat Parveen, an Ayurvedic doctor, joined her post at Patna Civil Surgeon Office after controversy arose when Bihar's Chief Minister removed her veil. The joining deadline was extended twice, and there were suggestions she hesitated due to media attention, which her college denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:00 IST
Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty
  • Country:
  • India

Nusrat Parveen, the Ayurvedic doctor whose veil was controversially removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officially commenced her duties on Wednesday. The event last month led to a public furor and intense media scrutiny.

According to Mahfoozur Rahman, principal of Government Tibbi College and Hospital where Parveen studied, she reported for duty on the final date of joining at Patna Civil Surgeon Office. Initially, reports indicated Parveen delayed her joining due to 'resentment,' but the college refutes these claims.

The deadline was extended twice, indicating potential hesitation from Parveen's side; however, her family expressed a desire to avoid media spotlight. Despite the controversy, Nusrat Parveen is now prepared to fulfill her responsibilities in her new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

