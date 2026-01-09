Left Menu

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday night received a death threat email, following which his security has been tightened, a senior official at the Lok Bhavan said.In the email, the sender threatened to blast the governor, the official added.The accused also mentioned his mobile number in the email.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:29 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday night received a death threat email, following which his security has been tightened, a senior official at the Lok Bhavan said.

In the email, the sender threatened to ''blast'' the governor, the official added.

''The accused also mentioned his mobile number in the email. We have informed the DGP and asked him to arrest the person immediately,'' the official told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been informed. The matter has also been reported to the Union Home Ministry. State police and the CRPF are working together to ensure the governor's safety, the official said.

Bose, who enjoys Z-plus security, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.

