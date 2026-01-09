UPDATE 1-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade
federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at least a decade, according to government data published on Thursday, after the Trump administration forced out tens of thousands of workers. The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to statistics from the Office of Personnel Management. Roughly 2.3 million people worked for the U.S. government at the end of President Joe Biden's administration.
The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to statistics from the Office of Personnel Management. Roughly 2.3 million people worked for the U.S. government at the end of President Joe Biden's administration. Upon taking office in January 2025, President Donald Trump launched a campaign to downsize the federal civilian workforce, which he said was bloated and inefficient. That campaign appears to have succeeded, according to the statistics.
