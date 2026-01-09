Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

‌federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at ⁠least a decade, according to government data published on Thursday, after the ​Trump administration forced out tens of ‍thousands of workers. The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to statistics from the ⁠Office ‌of ⁠Personnel Management. Roughly 2.3 million people worked for ‍the U.S. government at the ​end of President Joe Biden's administration.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:53 IST
UPDATE 1-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

The U.S. ‌federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at ⁠least a decade, according to government data published on Thursday, after the ​Trump administration forced out tens of ‍thousands of workers.

The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to statistics from the ⁠Office ‌of ⁠Personnel Management. Roughly 2.3 million people worked for ‍the U.S. government at the ​end of President Joe Biden's administration. Upon taking ⁠office in January 2025, President Donald Trump launched ⁠a campaign to downsize the federal civilian workforce, which he ⁠said was bloated and inefficient. That campaign ⁠appears to ‌have succeeded, according to the statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Musk's X Could Be Banned In Britain Over AI Chatbot Row - The Telegraph

BRIEF-Musk's X Could Be Banned In Britain Over AI Chatbot Row - The Telegrap...

 Global
2
UPDATE 5-Glencore and Rio Tinto hold buyout talks to create $207 billion mega-miner

UPDATE 5-Glencore and Rio Tinto hold buyout talks to create $207 billion meg...

 Global
3
Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, NYT reports

UPDATE 4-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial tran...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026