UPDATE 1-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

The U.S. ‌federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at ⁠least a decade, according to government data published on Thursday, after the ​Trump administration forced out tens of ‍thousands of workers.

The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to statistics from the ⁠Office ‌of ⁠Personnel Management. Roughly 2.3 million people worked for ‍the U.S. government at the ​end of President Joe Biden's administration. Upon taking ⁠office in January 2025, President Donald Trump launched ⁠a campaign to downsize the federal civilian workforce, which he ⁠said was bloated and inefficient. That campaign ⁠appears to ‌have succeeded, according to the statistics.

