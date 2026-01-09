Left Menu

North Korea's Kim pledges permanent support for Russia's Putin in a letter, KCNA says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:48 IST
North Korean leader Kim ‌Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin in ⁠a letter that he will support Putin's policies unconditionally and permanently, ​North Korean state media KCNA ‍said on Friday. "I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies ⁠and ‌decisions ⁠and I have a willingness to ‍be always with you for the ​sake of you and your ⁠Russia," Kim said in a letter ⁠to Putin, KCNA reported.

"This choice will be constant and ⁠permanent." Kim's letter was a reply ⁠to ‌a letter Putin sent earlier, KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

