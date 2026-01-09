North Korea's Kim pledges permanent support for Russia's Putin in a letter, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter that he will support Putin's policies unconditionally and permanently, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday. "I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia," Kim said in a letter to Putin, KCNA reported.
"This choice will be constant and permanent." Kim's letter was a reply to a letter Putin sent earlier, KCNA said.
