North Korea's Kim pledges permanent support for Russia's Putin in a letter, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim ‌Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin in ⁠a letter that he will support Putin's policies unconditionally and permanently, ​North Korean state media KCNA ‍said on Friday. "I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies ⁠and ‌decisions ⁠and I have a willingness to ‍be always with you for the ​sake of you and your ⁠Russia," Kim said in a letter ⁠to Putin, KCNA reported.

"This choice will be constant and ⁠permanent." Kim's letter was a reply ⁠to ‌a letter Putin sent earlier, KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)