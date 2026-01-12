Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

In a heartwarming turn of events, doctors at Fortis La Femme Hospital performed a life-saving operation on a newborn abandoned in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area. Found by Resident Welfare Association members and handed over to police, the infant was in critical condition upon arrival.

Suffering from severe hypothermia and presenting vital signs of distress, the medical team, led by Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah and Dr. Vishal Gupta, swiftly initiated interventions. Intubation, CPR, and blood transfusions were necessary to combat his life-threatening state.

The case highlights the hospital's dedication and the critical importance of immediate medical attention. The resilient recovery showcases both medical expertise and the compassionate spirit of care providers. The child is now stable, representing both a medical triumph and hope for future protocols around abandoned infants.

(With inputs from agencies.)