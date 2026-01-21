China's Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Slight December Uptick
China's foreign exchange reserves saw a minor increase of $11.5 billion in December, rising to $3.358 trillion, slightly below expectations. Despite fluctuations in the global currency market, the yuan strengthened, reflecting a positive trend amid ongoing dollar weakness.
China's foreign exchange reserves rose moderately in December, according to recent official data released on Wednesday. The increment, although less than anticipated, reflects ongoing market conditions.
By the end of December, the reserves—the largest globally—had grown by $11.5 billion to reach $3.358 trillion. This slightly undershot the $3.36 trillion anticipated by a Reuters poll. In the preceding month of November, the reserves had totaled $3.346 trillion.
The yuan's value appreciated by 1.22% against the dollar throughout the month, while the dollar's value waned by 1.23% when measured against a basket of other primary currencies.
