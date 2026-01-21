Left Menu

China's Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Slight December Uptick

China's foreign exchange reserves saw a minor increase of $11.5 billion in December, rising to $3.358 trillion, slightly below expectations. Despite fluctuations in the global currency market, the yuan strengthened, reflecting a positive trend amid ongoing dollar weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:45 IST
China's Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Slight December Uptick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose moderately in December, according to recent official data released on Wednesday. The increment, although less than anticipated, reflects ongoing market conditions.

By the end of December, the reserves—the largest globally—had grown by $11.5 billion to reach $3.358 trillion. This slightly undershot the $3.36 trillion anticipated by a Reuters poll. In the preceding month of November, the reserves had totaled $3.346 trillion.

The yuan's value appreciated by 1.22% against the dollar throughout the month, while the dollar's value waned by 1.23% when measured against a basket of other primary currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

 India
2
EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, reports AP.

EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, rep...

 Global
3
Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

 Global
4
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026