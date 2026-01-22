HIV Scare in Pratapgarh Jail: Transgender Inmates Test Positive

A potential health crisis looms in Pratapgarh jail as seven out of thirteen transgender inmates tested HIV positive in preliminary screenings. The inmates, recently incarcerated due to an assault case, are currently isolated to prevent possible transmission.

According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the inmates were subjected to health examinations by a medical team from a local college. Blood samples were taken, leading to the finding of positive HIV results in over half of the inmates in question.

Authorities have sent the initial reports to the government, while fresh samples are undergoing confirmatory testing. The jail management ensures that adequate measures are in place to protect other prisoners, pending final test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)