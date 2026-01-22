HIV Scare in Pratapgarh Jail: Transgender Inmates Test Positive
Seven transgender inmates at Pratapgarh jail have tested HIV positive after preliminary screenings. They were part of a group sent to jail in connection with an assault case. Authorities have segregated the affected inmates while awaiting confirmatory test results to ensure proper health measures.
- Country:
- India
A potential health crisis looms in Pratapgarh jail as seven out of thirteen transgender inmates tested HIV positive in preliminary screenings. The inmates, recently incarcerated due to an assault case, are currently isolated to prevent possible transmission.
According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the inmates were subjected to health examinations by a medical team from a local college. Blood samples were taken, leading to the finding of positive HIV results in over half of the inmates in question.
Authorities have sent the initial reports to the government, while fresh samples are undergoing confirmatory testing. The jail management ensures that adequate measures are in place to protect other prisoners, pending final test results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HIV
- Pratapgarh
- jail
- transgender
- screening
- health
- assault
- separation
- testing
- superintendent
ALSO READ
Punjab’s Historic Leap: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Revolutionizes Healthcare
Link Between Childhood ADHD Traits and Later Health Issues Uncovered
Fatal Knife Assault in North Delhi: Enmity Ends in Tragedy
WHO Urges Cities to Redesign Streets and Parks for Children’s Health
NZ Fast-Tracks Peer Support in EDs, Rolling Out Mental Health Care Early