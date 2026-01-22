Left Menu

HIV Scare in Pratapgarh Jail: Transgender Inmates Test Positive

Seven transgender inmates at Pratapgarh jail have tested HIV positive after preliminary screenings. They were part of a group sent to jail in connection with an assault case. Authorities have segregated the affected inmates while awaiting confirmatory test results to ensure proper health measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:52 IST
A potential health crisis looms in Pratapgarh jail as seven out of thirteen transgender inmates tested HIV positive in preliminary screenings. The inmates, recently incarcerated due to an assault case, are currently isolated to prevent possible transmission.

According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the inmates were subjected to health examinations by a medical team from a local college. Blood samples were taken, leading to the finding of positive HIV results in over half of the inmates in question.

Authorities have sent the initial reports to the government, while fresh samples are undergoing confirmatory testing. The jail management ensures that adequate measures are in place to protect other prisoners, pending final test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

