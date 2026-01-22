Ethical Tug-of-War: U.S.-Funded Hepatitis B Study in Guinea-Bissau Under Scrutiny
A study funded by the Trump administration on the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau is undergoing further ethical review. The study, criticized for its ethical implications, investigates potential non-specific effects of vaccines but is on hold following criticism and scrutiny.
A U.S.-funded study on the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau is facing ethical scrutiny. According to African health officials, the study, supported during the Trump administration, is not canceled but will undergo further ethical review amidst widespread criticism.
The study, part of the Bandim Health Project in Guinea-Bissau, aims to investigate potential non-specific effects of vaccines, sparking controversy as critics argue it is unethical. Researchers contend the study is ethical as newborns will ultimately receive the vaccine, though not at birth.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the study's halt for review, despite U.S. claims of its continuation. This development has fueled the ongoing debate on global vaccine policies, particularly under the influence of U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic.
ALSO READ
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration
Global Impact: Trump Administration Expands Aid Ban
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns
U.S. Exit from WHO Sparks Global Health Uncertainty
US forces in Caribbean Sea seize seventh sanctioned oil tanker as Trump administration moves to control Venezuela crude, AP reports.