Ethical Tug-of-War: U.S.-Funded Hepatitis B Study in Guinea-Bissau Under Scrutiny

A U.S.-funded study on the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau is facing ethical scrutiny. According to African health officials, the study, supported during the Trump administration, is not canceled but will undergo further ethical review amidst widespread criticism.

The study, part of the Bandim Health Project in Guinea-Bissau, aims to investigate potential non-specific effects of vaccines, sparking controversy as critics argue it is unethical. Researchers contend the study is ethical as newborns will ultimately receive the vaccine, though not at birth.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the study's halt for review, despite U.S. claims of its continuation. This development has fueled the ongoing debate on global vaccine policies, particularly under the influence of U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic.