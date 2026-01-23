Boehringer Ingelheim & Alivira Partner to Transform Pet Healthcare in India
Boehringer Ingelheim India and Alivira Animal Health Limited, a subsidiary of Viyash Scientific Limited, have formed a partnership to distribute and promote Boehringer's companion animal products in India. The collaboration aims to capitalize on the growth in the Indian pet healthcare market, driven by increased pet ownership and a focus on preventive care.
- Country:
- India
Boehringer Ingelheim India has established a significant partnership with Alivira Animal Health Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Viyash Scientific Limited, to expand its reach in the Indian pet healthcare sector. This strategic collaboration looks to harness growth opportunities fueled by increased pet ownership and a rising emphasis on animal well-being.
Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim India, remarked that the partnership aligns with their long-term growth strategy, allowing them to better serve customers with precision and care. Alivira will enhance sales across urban and rural regions, positioning Boehringer for scalable and efficient expansion in the companion animal business.
The collaboration also represents a landmark achievement for Viyash Scientific in the companion animal segment. The combined geographical reach and capabilities of Alivira, coupled with Boehringer's innovative product lineup, aim to provide high-quality solutions for pets across India, ensuring access to essential pet healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
