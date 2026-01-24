California Becomes First State to Join WHO's Outbreak Response Network

California has made headlines by becoming the first U.S. state to join the World Health Organization's (WHO) global outbreak response network. This strategic move comes in the wake of the Trump administration's controversial decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO.

The global network, consisting of over 360 technical institutions, plays a crucial role in addressing public health events by dispatching both staff and resources to affected regions. The network has been instrumental in handling significant health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. In condemning the U.S. withdrawal, California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized it as "reckless" and warned of the damage it would inflict.

Determined to mitigate the potential fallout, California plans to foster international collaborations and enhance its public health preparedness through its unique position in the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network. Newsom's recent meeting with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Davos emphasized the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address emerging health threats.