Crackdown on Paneer Adulteration: 700 Kg Seized in Jaipur

In Jaipur, 700 kg of adulterated paneer was seized and destroyed by food safety authorities during a special anti-adulteration drive. The operation was part of the 'Shuddh Aahar, Milawat Par Vaar' campaign. A sample was collected for testing, and further actions are pending lab results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Saturday, food safety authorities seized and destroyed 700 kg of adulterated paneer in Jaipur as part of a special crackdown on food adulteration, known as 'Shuddh Aahar, Milawat Par Vaar.'

Led by Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala, a team of officers inspected the godown of 'Barsana Paneer Bhandar' in Shastri Nagar's Bhatta Basti area. Following the discovery of adulterated paneer, the officials destroyed the entire stock on site.

A sample of the paneer was taken for further testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Preliminary information from the shop owner, Mustaq, indicated that the paneer, sourced from Alwar, was adulterated and distributed to local retailers. Authorities await the laboratory report to determine additional actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

