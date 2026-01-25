Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Unfold on Day Eight of the Australian Open

The eighth day of the Australian Open saw exciting back-to-back matches featuring top-seeded players. Aryna Sabalenka faced Victoria Mboko, and Carlos Alcaraz competed against Tommy Paul. Further highlights included duels between Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur, and Coco Gauff versus Karolina Muchova.

Thrilling Matches Unfold on Day Eight of the Australian Open
The eighth day of the Australian Open delivered a lineup of thrilling tennis action as top seeds took to the court at Rod Laver Arena. Aryna Sabalenka went head-to-head with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko and emerged victorious in a gripping fourth-round showdown.

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the tournament's favorites, faced off against American Tommy Paul in another eagerly anticipated match, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Elsewhere, Alexander Bublik clashed with Australia's Alex de Minaur, providing a night session filled with intensity.

Meanwhile, on Margaret Court Arena, Coco Gauff battled Karolina Muchova, while doubles partners crisscrossed courts, proving the Australian Open is not just about singles glory. The action ensured a captivating day for tennis fans worldwide.

