China's Changing Financial Footprint in Developing Nations

China's position as a prominent lender to developing nations is evolving, as fewer new loans are being issued even as debt repayments spike, according to an analysis by ONE Data.

The report highlights a striking shift, particularly in African nations, where more money is returned to China than received in fresh loans, contrasting a surge in net financing from multilateral institutions now leading global development finance.

Significant declines in bilateral finance and external debt compound the financial strain, as future aid cuts may further exacerbate the situation for developing economies, particularly in Africa.

