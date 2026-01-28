PM Modi Pitches Tech-Enabled Ayurveda as India’s Next Global Health Export

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has positioned Ayurveda at the centre of India’s future health-tech and wellness strategy, calling for deeper integration of modern technology, AI, and evidence-based research into traditional medicine while addressing the centenary celebrations of Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital via video message.

Describing Arya Vaidya Sala as a “living symbol of India’s healing tradition,” the Prime Minister highlighted the institution’s 125-year journey in preserving, professionalising, and globalising Ayurveda. He credited its founder, Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier, for laying a foundation that blended public service with scientific rigor—an approach that continues to resonate in today’s healthcare transformation.

Arya Vaidya Sala now manufactures over 600 Ayurvedic medicines, operates hospitals across India, and treats patients from more than 60 countries, earning global trust through standardised practices, research-backed therapies, and institutional credibility. Its Charitable Hospital, now completing 100 years of uninterrupted service, was praised as an enduring example of healthcare driven by service rather than profit.

A key theme of the Prime Minister’s address was the shift from siloed traditional medicine to a unified, tech-supported healthcare ecosystem. Over the past decade, he noted, Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy have been brought under a single framework through the Ministry of AYUSH, enabling scale, standardisation, and innovation. Initiatives such as the National AYUSH Mission, more than 12,000 Ayush Wellness Centres, and improved medicine supply chains are expanding preventive and community-based care nationwide.

From a global and economic perspective, the Prime Minister underlined the rapid growth of the AYUSH manufacturing and export sector, noting that exports have risen from ₹3,000 crore in 2014 to ₹6,500 crore, creating new opportunities for farmers, manufacturers, and wellness entrepreneurs. The establishment of the Ayush Export Promotion Council and the introduction of the AYUSH Visa are further positioning India as a hub for AYUSH-based Medical Value Travel.

Highlighting India’s international push, Shri Modi noted that Ayurveda is now showcased at major global forums including G20 and BRICS, while institutional support is expanding through the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda. Medicinal plant cultivation along the Ganga is also being scaled to meet rising global demand.

In a major policy signal, the Prime Minister said the recently announced India–EU trade agreement would unlock new opportunities for AYUSH practitioners in Europe, allowing qualified professionals to practice in EU member states lacking regulatory frameworks, and enabling the establishment of AYUSH wellness centres abroad—particularly benefiting youth trained in Ayurveda and Yoga.

Crucially for the science and health-tech community, Shri Modi acknowledged that Ayurveda’s wider acceptance depends on robust clinical evidence and research. He praised Arya Vaidya Sala for collaborating with institutions such as CSIR and IITs, advancing drug development, clinical research, and cancer care. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Cancer Research, supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, was cited as a milestone.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister called for Ayurveda to increasingly leverage AI, data analytics, and predictive technologies to enhance diagnosis, personalise treatment, and strengthen trust. He said Arya Vaidya Sala exemplifies how tradition and modernity can scale together, creating a healthcare model rooted in heritage but aligned with future needs.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Kerala Governor Shri Rajendra Arlekar.

Why this matters for health-tech and AI innovators: India is actively opening pathways for AI-driven traditional medicine, digital diagnostics, clinical research platforms, and global wellness exports, creating a convergence between heritage healthcare and modern technology.

Call to Action: Health-tech startups, AI researchers, med-tech firms, and global wellness investors are encouraged to collaborate with AYUSH institutions to build evidence-led, technology-enabled Ayurveda solutions that can scale globally from India.